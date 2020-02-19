3-day meet on disaster management begins in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day awareness programme aimed at sensitising people about what needed to be done during natural calamities, began at Social Service Centre here on Tuesday.

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) T Uday Kumar gave a detailed Powerpoint presentation on ‘disaster management: mental preparedness’ during the programme organised by the VMC, in association with the Government of India and UNDP.

The RFO underscored the need to adopt advanced methods in tackling frequent fire accidents and flood situations, in order to prevent the loss of human lives.