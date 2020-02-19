Anti-Corruption Bureau raids town planning offices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of government’s efforts to root out corruption from the departments where there is more public interaction and ensure hassle free services, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials carried out surprise raids across the State on town planning wings of 13 municipal corporations on Tuesday.

In all, 14 teams with 100 officials from additional SP cadre to constable participated in the raids.

The officials seized Rs 2.41 lakh unaccounted cash and noticed irregularities like engaging private persons illegally for doing official work, pending Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) applications, releasing bills without approvals, abnormal delay in issuing occupancy certificates and delay in addressing public grievances as per the citizen charter.

In Krishna district, the ACB sleuths raided Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) town planning office and found Rs 34,650 unaccounted cash from 12 employees. It came to light that there are noticeable irregularities against the staff of town planning in allowing the unauthorised constructions of buildings and gross negligence in identifying violations.

Further, the report submitted by the officials to the Director General (DG) PSR Anjaneyulu noted that several violations were observed while examining the AP Development Permission Management System (APDPMS) in VMC.

“Around 110 buildings were deemed approved without any official action which stands violation of paragraph four and five in a circular issued by the director of the town and country planning back in 2019,” the officials said.

In Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), the officials found that the town planning officials have allowed deviations in constructions of buildings. They found that two unauthorised private persons were engaged in official work and seized Rs 1.03 lakh unaccounted cash from the officials. ACB sleuths found negligence in processing around 300 BPS applications which have been kept pending beyond the Service Level Agreement (SLA) period in Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

The same is the condition in Kakinada town planning department where the officials failed to maintain registers pertaining to unauthorised constructions in the town. The officials also observed gross negligence in issuing occupancy certificates and following citizen charter. Shockingly, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials failed to process around 2309 BPS applications which have been kept pending beyond SLA period.