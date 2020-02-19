Gang of five arrested by Vijayawada cops for robbing family at knifepoint in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested the notorious house break-in gang that committed a robbery at knifepoint a week ago at Katur village in Vuyyur mandal on Tuesday.The five accused were identified as Pala Siva alias Rajesh, Mekala Yesu, Penumaka Mahesh, Doddi Pothuraju and Pala Venu and all members of ‘Peddintigolla’ dacoity gang, based in Tenali.

The gang members so far have committed around six similar crimes in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and also served a jail term. Police have formed special teams to nab one more accused, who was at large.From one Aarepalli Naga Rajanikanth’s house, the six accused robbed 62 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 10,000 cash and an iPhone after threatening to kill members of his family on February 11.

Fearing that their fate would be similar to that of Yedupati Padmavathi, who was killed at her residence in Bhavanipuram in broad daylight, Rajanikanth gave all the ornaments and cash in his home to the dacoits.

Based on Rajanikanth’s complaint, Vijayawada city police chief Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao formed a team to find out the accused. The accused took a rented house at Boddapadu village in Thotlavallur mandal and committed petty crimes during night hours, targeting lone women and isolated houses most.

The accused had conducted a recce before breaking in Rajanikanth’s house. “The accused threatened Rajanikanth and his family with an iron rod and knife and demanded money. They came in an auto and parked it near a field,” said Tirumala Rao.