Home Cities Vijayawada

Gang of five arrested by Vijayawada cops for robbing family at knifepoint in Krishna

Vijayawada police arrested the notorious house break-in gang that committed a robbery at knifepoint a week ago at Katur village in Vuyyur mandal on Tuesday.

Published: 19th February 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested the notorious house break-in gang that committed a robbery at knifepoint a week ago at Katur village in Vuyyur mandal on Tuesday.The five accused were identified as Pala Siva alias Rajesh, Mekala Yesu, Penumaka Mahesh, Doddi Pothuraju and Pala Venu and all members of ‘Peddintigolla’ dacoity gang, based in Tenali.

The gang members so far have committed around six similar crimes in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and also served a jail term. Police have formed special teams to nab one more accused, who was at large.From one Aarepalli Naga Rajanikanth’s house, the six accused robbed 62 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 10,000 cash and an iPhone after threatening to kill members of his family on February 11.

Fearing that their fate would be similar to that of Yedupati Padmavathi, who was killed at her residence in Bhavanipuram in broad daylight, Rajanikanth gave all the ornaments and cash in his home to the dacoits.
Based on Rajanikanth’s complaint, Vijayawada city police chief Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao formed a team to find out the accused. The accused took a rented house at Boddapadu village in Thotlavallur mandal and committed petty crimes during night hours, targeting lone women and isolated houses most.

The accused had conducted a recce before breaking in Rajanikanth’s house. “The accused threatened Rajanikanth and his family with an iron rod and knife and demanded money. They came in an auto and parked it near a field,” said Tirumala Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada police Vijayawada crime robbery
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp