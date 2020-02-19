Preparations in full swing for civic elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With civic polls round the corner, the district administration and municipal corporation officials are making foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the polls. As part of it, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, accompanied by the other officials, carried out a ground-level inspection of Fr Devaiah Auditorium, Andhra Loyola College on Tuesday where the strong room and counting centre will be arranged.

During his inspection, Venkatesh directed the officials to procure enough barricades, tables, counters, food and other refreshments near the counting centres to avoid inconvenience for the officials to be deployed on poll duties. After inspecting the indoor stadium, he suggested the engineering department officials to prepare estimates for repairing the damaged flooring as the premises was ideal for establishing a strong room. Apart from that, the civic body chief also asked the officials to ensure 24/7 power supply to the strong room.