Self-defence classes for schoolgirls begin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when cases of violence against women are on the rise, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched self-defence training programme ‘Disha-Rakshana’ for girl students of its higher secondary schools.

Deputy commissioner (revenue) D Venkatalakshmi, in the presence of regional fire officer and sports director T Uday Kumar, formally launched the initiative at Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High School in One Town here on Wednesday. B Sagarika, ML Usha Rani and Naga Durga, students of KBN Degree College and martial arts experts, gave a demonstration on some basic self-defence techniques to the students so that they can use them to counter catcalls, eve-teasing and other crimes of similar nature.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatalakshmi underscored the need for girls and women to learn self-defense, which will instill confidence in them and protect them in times of need. She noted that municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh was instrumental in designing the programme to motivate young girl students to learn martial arts and improve their confidence. “We have roped in martial arts experts to train the students and improve their physical fitness. The training will be done in the presence of female teachers after school hours’’, she said and added that the initiative would be implemented in all municipal schools soon.Deputy education officer Srinivas Rao, school principal P Neeraja and other faculty members were present.

Who to call

when in need

Dial 100 for any emergency

Toll free numbers 112, 181: For women in distress

9121211100: Cybercrime Mithra WhatsApp number

7328909090: City police WhatsApp number

Deepika promoted to SP rank

M Deepika (IPS), Disha special officer, has been promoted to the rank of SP from the rank of Additional SP. An order to this effect was released by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Wednesday. She will continue as Special Officer, DISHA and will discharge duties from the DGP office