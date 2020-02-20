Villagers stop officials from surveying lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Mandadam as the locals obstructed revenue officials from surveying the lands on Wednesday.Mandadam and Krishnayapalem villagers opposed the government’s decision of distributing their lands to the poor and wanted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop his plans to shift capital from Amaravati.

Raising slogans against the government, villagers staged a sit-in in Mandadam and demanded that the revenue officials leave their village. They further staged blockade and obstructed the vehicles of Tahsildar and revenue officers.

Heated arguments ensued between villagers and officials. However, the situation was brought under control by the police.