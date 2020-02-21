Home Cities Vijayawada

23-year-old Vijayawada woman attempts suicide by jumping from Prakasam barrage

23-year-old Madhuri Rajini, a resident of the Mahanadu area in Tadepalli, was with her two-year-old son, who she abandoned on the footpath before jumping from Prakasam Barrage.

File photo of Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada

Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A married woman attempted suicide by jumping into Krishna river from Prakasam Barrage on Wednesday morning.

However, the incident came to light after the CCTV footage of her suicide attempt went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

One Town CI D Kasi Viswanadh said the incident happened around 10 am on Wednesday. The woman was identified as 23-year-old Madhuri Rajini, a resident of the Mahanadu area in Tadepalli, Guntur district.

She, with her two-year-old son, reached gate number 50 on Prakasam Barrage and abandoned her son on the footpath before jumping into the river. Locals upon seeing this dived into the river right after her and rescued her, he said.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police personnel reached the spot and rushed her to the government hospital where doctors she was stable. 

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that almost three years ago, Rajini was married to one Eswar Reddy. The couple had been quarrelling over financial disputes for sometime,” the CI added.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni: 040-66202000

