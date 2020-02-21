Fruits prices soar in Vijayawada as Maha Shivaratri begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The premises of all-important Lord Shiva temples, such as Old Shivalayam in One Town, Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yenamalakuduru and Shivalayam at Penamaluru have been decked up with flowers and lights ahead of Maha Shivaratri on Friday.

The demand of fruits and flowers has gone up on the occasion of the festival.

The demand for sugarcane, watermelon, banana, grapes and apples is high as devotees, who observe fast on the day of the festival generally consume only fruits.

While each carton of apples cost Rs 1700 till last week, the price has increased to Rs 2300 now. Sugarcane, being the most bought fruit during the festival, each sugarcane stick costs Rs 50 against the regular cost of Rs 25.

One can buy watermelon for Rs 50 each and grapes at the rate of Rs 75 for half kilogram against the regular cost of Rs 30 and Rs 50 respectively. The price rise for other fruits range from Rs 10 to Rs 30.

However, due to the festival, wholesalers are allegedly cheating the retailers by giving them rotten fruits and this has been stated as one of the important reasons behind rise in prices of fruits by the vendors. “Generally we do good business during festivals. Shivaratri is one of the biggest festivals that fetch us good profits. Usually we increase the price only slightly, for example if we buy a fruit at Rs 8, we will sell it at Rs 10. But, now we have to sell it at Rs 12 or Rs 15 to cope up with the loss incurred due to getting rotten fruits from wholesalers in our cartoons,” said Apparao, one of the vendors.

Meanwhile, the fruit and flower markets in the city experienced heavy rush of people on the eve of the festival on Thursday. Shiva Parvathi Kalyanam will be conducted at Sri Durga Malleswari Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill.

Prabha Mahotsavam

