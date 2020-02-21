Speed up Kanaka Durga flyover work, says collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the representatives of Soma Construction Company and the NHAI officials to speed up the ongoing construction works of the Kanaka Durga flyover.

The collector, accompanied by the officials concerned, carried out a ground-level inspection between Bhavanipuram and Krishnaveni Ghat to take stock of the progress of the flyover works on Thursday.

During his visit, Soma Construction Company project manager Anantha Ramulu informed the Collector that around 85 per cent of the construction works related to the flyover were complete.