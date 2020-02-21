Vijayawada airport third cleanest, safest in survey

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada airport has been declared the third cleanest and safest airport in the under 1 million to 1.5 million annual passenger handling airport category of a survey, said airport director G Madhusudhana Rao.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Rao said an Airports Authority of India (AAI) survey team inspected nearly 23 parameters covering all operational aspects of the airport, including the air traffic control, runway and terminal building a couple of months ago, before declaring the survey results.

"We are pleased to have received the tag for third cleanest and safest airport award under the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Centre. Udaipur and Vadodara airports were placed first and second in the category-III airports,” Rao informed.