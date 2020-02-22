Agitation will continue: Ryots

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the indefinite agitation against the state government’s plan to shift the Secretariat to Visakhapatnam and High Court to Kurnool, residents of 29 capital region villages trekked to Kotappakonda and offered prayers to Lord Shiva on Friday, as part of their protest.

As the agitation entered Day 66, the farmers said they would not celebrate Shivaratri. “We are expressing our anger by not celebrating the festival. The agitations will continue till the government takes back its decision,” they rued. More than 1,000 protesters, including women and representatives of Amaravati Parirakshana HAC, participated in the agitation that started from Thullur.

TDP activists take out rally with prabha



Telugu Desam supporters held a rally with a huge ‘prabha’ in Kotappakonda near Chilakaluripeta, opposing the three-capital plan. They were seen holding green flags and shouted slogans against the government