Annavaram temple trust board formed in 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Friday issued orders constituting a board of trustees for Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam at Annavaram in East Godavari district. The Trustees shall hold the office for a period of two years with effect from the date of taking the oath of office and secrecy.

The recognised founder family member (read IV Rohit) will be the chairperson of the board, which has 14 members and an ex-officio Member.

The members are Sadhu Durga, Karri Bhami Reddy, Kalaga Rama Jogeswara Sharma, Vasireddy Jagannadham, Natra Maheswari, Gade Rajasekhar Reddy, Chitturi Savitri, Appari Lakshmi, Mutyala Veerabhadra Rao, Moka Suryanarayana, Chaganti Venkata Suryanarayana, Muliki Suryavathi, B Asha Latha and Karra Venkata Lakshmi. Temple head priest Kondaveeti Satyanarayana is the ex-officio member.