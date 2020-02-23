1,237 schools selected for Nadu-Nedu in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector A Md. Imtiaz conducted a review meeting with the representatives appointed to implement the Nadu-Nedu scheme, at his camp office in Vijayawada on Saturday. He said that more than 3000 government schools existed in the district, and of those the scheme would be implemented in 1237 schools in the first phase. In all, 1100 schools from those included in the first phase needed to be provided with nine basic facilities, while the rest needed improvement in infrastructure, he said. These basic amenities included water, washrooms, power supply, furniture, painting, major and minor repair works, green boards and in primary schools English labs and parapet walls.

Of the 1237 schools 586 are under Panchayati Raj, 333 are under Sarvashiksha Abhiyan, 254 under AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC), and 64 under municipal and public health. A total of 562 schools need safety walls to be constructed. He further said that the work of constructing 14 schools, which did not have proper buildings in the limits of Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Gudivada municipalities, was likely to be transferred to the respective municipalities from the Panchayati Raj Department. Also, the works to be done under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development would now be transferred to APEWIDC, he said.