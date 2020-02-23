Home Cities Vijayawada

6 Nuzvid-IIIT students suspended after male student caught in girl’s hostel room in campus

Nuzvid IIIT vice-chancellor (VC) Hema Chandra Reddy suspended six girl students after a male student was caught in a girl’s hostel room in the campus.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Nuzvid IIIT vice-chancellor (VC) Hema Chandra Reddy suspended six girl students after a male student was caught in a girl’s hostel room in the campus. Though the incident happened a week ago, the issue came to light on Saturday after a video of the entire incident went viral on social media. Addressing the media, the VC said the boy was a minor and the incident was referred to the disciplinary committee for further action.

 “The campus organised a festival a week ago and the boy came to the girl’s hostel when everyone was busy in the arrangements. We suspended six students as some of them did not inform the same to the management despite being aware of the situation,” he added.  Responding on the incident, Minister for Education Audimoolapu Suresh expressed his anger on the management for security lapses. He also asked VC to submit a detailed report on the incident and take action against those responsible. 

