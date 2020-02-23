Vijayawada sisters win gold in boxing contest in Sharjah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two athletes from the city won gold at the third open international boxing championship held at Sharjah, Dubai, last week. The sisters—Malla Batula Venkata Pallavi and Malla Batula Venkata Sai Sravanti—won in the 81 kg and 57 kg categories, respectively.

Both the athletes were training under their coach P Isaac at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada. Krishna district Sports Authority’s chief coach A Mahesh Babu congratulated them on Saturday. The joint secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Boxing Association and the President of the Krishnajila Boxing Association Veera Raghavunnu hoped that such achievements would bring more glory to the state and the country. Other countries that participated in the championship included, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Uganda and the UAE.