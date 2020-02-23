Discussion only way to resolve anti-CAA stir: Ex-SC judge Aftab Alam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three-day 10th National Conference of Indian Association Of Lawyers (IAL) began at Tumalapalli Kalashetram here on Saturday. Former Supreme Court justice Aftab Alam, who was the chief guest on the inaugural day, stressed the need for lawyers to explain the fundamental rights and duties to the citizens in order to highlight the importance of the Constitution. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the judiciary, in the past and the present, in India. “People must be educated on the true and exact meaning of secularism.”

On the protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said: “The situation in the country needs to be addressed immediately. The reason for apprehension among the people is because of certain errors committed by the staff who prepared the citizens’ register. Many are afraid of losing citizenship. In such a situation, it is the duty of the court and lawyers to ensure that justice is delivered to them. Finally, the Supreme Court has taken a decision and directed the government to act in accordance with the law.”

He also spoke about the final register prepared in Assam, where names of lakhs of people were excluded from the list.

Speaking on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, he said discussions should be held with those dissenting against the Act. Former SC justice PB Sawant, former AP HC judge Akula Venkata Sesah Sai, senior advocate & IAL president Rajinder Singh Cheema and vice-president Niloufer Bhagwat were among other dignitaries who participated in the conference.