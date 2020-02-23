Home guard arrested for impregnating minor in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chilakalapudi police have arrested and booked a home guard under the POCSO Act for impregnating a minor girl. The accused, B Phanindra, is presently deputed at Mahila Police Station in Machilipatnam where he works as the driver of the DSP.

According to Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu, the accused befriended the 15-year-old girl and allegedly exploited her sexually with the promise of marriage. When the girl complained of stomach pain on Thursday, her parents took her to a hospital where the doctors informed that she was pregnant. “After she told her parents about the abuse, they filed a complaint with Chilakalapudi police. Based on the complaint, a case under section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of POCSO Act was registered and the accused was arrested. He was also suspended with immediate effect,” the SP said. The SP also reiterated that top priority was given to the safety of women.