Meet on power staff allocation to Andhra, Telangana today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the high-level meeting to be held by the one-man committee of justice DM Dharmadhikari on the long-pending issue of allocation of employees between power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the State officials hope that the issues raised by them will be amicably resolved. The meeting will be held in New Delhi on Sunday in which Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant and senior officials from power utilities will participate.

The State moved the Supreme Court, immediately after the committee confirmed allocations in December last, raising objections. The State officials had also written to their Telangana counterparts refusing to accommodate 655 employees after the committee submitted its report. However, the apex court passed an order on January 24 disposing the interlocutory applications filed by AP power utilities seeking ‘justice’ on allocation of state cadre employees between AP and Telangana power utilities. While the apex court refused to set aside the orders, as sought by the AP power utilities, it disposed of the matter directing the AP power utilities to ‘expeditiously’ submit their pleas before the committee within two weeks.

For the record, the total allocable state cadre employees in power utilities were 6,102 on the date of bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh. AP had to accept employees on the basis of 58:42 as per population ratio of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States even as the power consumption was 54 per cent in Telangana which is 12 excess than AP (46:54). The allocable employees were adjusted as per ratios on order to basis on both sides, in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the three Government Orders (GOs) issued in this regard, according to senior officials of AP power utilities.

However, the State officials contended that Telangana companies had ‘unilaterally’ relieved 1,157 employees citing AP nativity of these employees. In accordance with the High Court orders, of those 1,157 employees, 613 had opted AP and another 502 had opted Telangana. The remaining 42 had not exercised any option. Subsequently, the officials recalled, another 229 persons (both allocable and unallocable) of Telangana nativity got self-relieved from AP and were unilaterally allowed to join by Telangana. These acts by the Telangana power utilities of relieving 1,157 employees and allowing 229 employees to join were highly irregular and against the law, the officials said.

“But, the report of Justice Dharmadhikari on December 26, 2019, clearly conveyed the attempt to legalise the two irregular actions by the Telangana utilities. The committee has recommended that of the 1,157 employees, 655 employees, including 613 employees who have opted for AP and 42 employees, who have not conveyed their choice, should be re-allotted to power utilities in Andhra Pradesh. This is highly objectionable and would significantly add to the financial burden of the AP utilities potentially hampering their functioning,” a senior official of power utilities said. It also did not consider the case of 256 employees who are working in AP utilities and had voluntarily opted to work in Telangana utilities owing to special conditions like single women, spouse grounds, divorced, severe medical hardship etc, they argued.

In this backdrop, the AP power utilities have sought relief from the Supreme Court for setting aside the report of the Committee and the orders issued by the Telangana government in pursuance of the report, relieving 655 employee. The AP utilities also requested the Supreme Court for directions to affect final modalities and take up allocation of allocable 6,102 employees as on the date of bifurcation of the erstwhile State. Directions are also sought to the effect that Telangana utilities shall continue to bear the expenditure related to employee benefits for the 655 employees who have been relieved, till the final allocation is completed. As per Supreme Court order on January 24, Justice Dharmadhikari committee will look into the above issues and hold the proceedings on Sunday. “We hope that the AP power utilities will get justice this time and the issue is resolved amicably,” AP Transco joint managing director KVN Chakradarababu said.