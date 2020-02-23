Oil marketing firms organise road show for stakeholders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the objective to create awareness about the initiatives taken up by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) HPCL, IOCL and BPCL, a road show was organised for the stakeholders here on Saturday. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas under-secretary (bio-refinery) Santanu Dhar and HPCL executive director (operations and distribution) Subodh Batra graced the occasion.

Santanu Dhar told the gathering the the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation, which was launched in October of 2018, aimed at revolutionising the transport sector by introducing compressed biogas in this segment. “OMCs are inviting EOIs to procure biodiesel manufactured from used cooking oil based on UCO from potential entrepreneurs for use as automotive fuel.

Around 500 CBG plants are coming up under the SATAT scheme in the near future,” he said. Subodh Batra said, “Making your own fuel from vegetable oil or used cooking oil is easy, cost effective and environment-friendly. The OMCs are committed to supporting the nation by reducing its import dependency.”