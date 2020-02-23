Home Cities Vijayawada

Special court to deal with petitions of elderly persons at 3-day tribunal

Published: 23rd February 2020

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to ensure necessary measures for arranging a special court to deal with the pending petitions filed by senior citizens during the three-day tribunal at sub-collector’s office scheduled to begin from March 28. The collector was speaking at a district level committee meeting of Senior Citizens Welfare Association held at his camp office here on Saturday.

Imtiaz said efforts are being taken to strictly implement Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 in the district. Highlighting the initiatives being taken by the government in the district, he said several senior citizens were screened at an eye checkup under YSR Kanti Velugu scheme. A pair of spectacles, surgical corrections and medications are being provided to the elderly persons, he said.

Elaborating further, the collector said in the first phase one mandal was selected in each Assembly constituency and so far 1,800 senior citizens were screened and 1,530 were provided spectacles. Appellate Divisional Tribunal members V Babu Rao and M Venkateswara Rao have sought the collector to take steps for providing police protection for elderly persons who are being cheated and harassment by their children, strict implementation of quota for senior citizens in APSRTC buses and ensuring special queue in outpatient ward at government hospitals. Senior Citizens Welfare Department Assistant Director AVD Narayana Rao was also present.

