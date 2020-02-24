Home Cities Vijayawada

Annual Rathotsavam a big draw in Vijayawada

The celebration was conducted by the  management committee of Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram at One Town, as part of the Mahashivaratri celebrations.

Devotees take part in the annual Rathotsavam on Canal Road in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Devotees take part in the annual Rathotsavam on Canal Road in Vijayawada on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Canal Road in the city remained jam-packed on Sunday as scores of devotees made a beeline to witness the annual Rathotsavam, the celestial chariot procession of Sri Malleswara Swamy and his consort Goddess Kanaka Durga. The celebration was conducted by the management committee of Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram at One Town, as part of the Mahashivaratri celebrations.

Besides the ratham decorated with flowers, two well-decorated tractors too were used for the processional deities Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy, Bhadrakali Veerabhadra Swamy and Ganga Parvathi Sametha Vasantha Malleswara Swamy. Cultural troupes performed traditional kolattam, puli veshalu and lambada dances; music bands also enthralled the huge crowd that turned up for the event.

The procession began from Ratham Centre at 5 pm. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, along with Satram committee president B Hareswara Rao, launched it by breaking a coconut in the presence of Kanaka Durga temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu. The procession moved at a snail’s pace with the women waiting on the roadside with their offerings and to have a close glimpse of the processional deities. Priests on the occasion chanted vedic hymns and performed various rituals. 

Meanwhile, city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reviewed the arrangements made by the police and the organising committee to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities. It also provided hassle free darshan of the processional deities and prasadam to the devotees participated in the annual chariot procession, which continued for about two hours in a peaceful manner.

Women throng in large number
Women throng in large number 

