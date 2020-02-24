Home Cities Vijayawada

Board of Intermediate Education cracks whip on junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Board directs private institutions to apply online for recognition of all of their branches

Published: 24th February 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

BIE has drawn new guidelines to crack the whip on private junior colleges that were found to be charging exorbitant fees from their students.

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has drawn new guidelines to crack the whip on private junior colleges that were found to be charging exorbitant fees from their students, during the recent inspections by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC).The BIE has directed all private junior colleges to apply online for recognition of all of their branches. This decision was taken as the APSERMC officials observed that the colleges were using the recognition of one branch to run other branches within a city. 

Also, while getting the recognition through paperwork, many colleges were found to be quoting misinformation about the facilities provided to the students. As the commission complained the same to the board, the latter decided to make the process online. While applying for recognition of their individual branches, the colleges will now have to attach photos of the college building, classrooms, attached playgrounds, laboratories, libraries and other facilities on the premises. The managements running the hostels will also have to upload pictures of the buildings, rooms and restrooms, among other facilities. 

The board, as per the guidelines issued, has also asked the government to approve a web portal designed for students seeking admissions to the private institutions. Once the government approves the same, admission and fee payment process will be made completely online. 

Further, the colleges were also found to be flouting the rules regarding reservations. Details of the courses offered, seats available in each college and seats allocated under various quotas will also be disclosed by the colleges on the web portal designed for admission process. This apart, a toll free number will also be made available for students and parents through which they can report their grievances.

No coaching classes from this year
The officials had also found out that colleges were running coaching centres on their premises after the regular classes. However, none of the colleges will be allowed to do so from the coming academic year. While applying for recognition of their branches, the colleges will now have to attach photos of the college building, classrooms, attached playgrounds, laboratories, libraries and other facilities on the premises

