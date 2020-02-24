Event honours 15th century Hindu saint Annamacharya

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A singing show was conducted at Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada on Sunday. The show was dedicated to 15th century Hindu saint and musician Tallapaka Annamacharya. Annamacharya Vidhvanmani Sri Garimella Balakriahna Prasad and Sankeertana Sarada R Bulleamma sang 23 songs of Annamacharya, who composed ‘sankirtanas’ praising Lord Venkateswara.

Some of the famous songs that were sung were ‘vinaro bhagyamo’, ‘saranu saranu’, narayana, tiruvidulu, ‘sivanamam’. The programme was organised by Siddhartha Kalapeetham president Lakshmarao and Siddhartha Academy president N Venkateswarlu.