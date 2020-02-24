Rs 3.90 crore sanctioned for renovation of gyms and swimming pools  in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of residents for the renovation of two major swimming pools--Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool at Gandhi Nagar and another one at Dr KL Rao Park near Chitti Nagar--in the city will come to fruition soon. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has sanctioned Rs3.90 crore from its general funds to improve the infrastructure of the swimming pools and gymnasiums.

A couple of months ago, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh carried out a ground-level inspection on the facilities being provided to the public at the two swimming pools. “During his visit, we appealed to Venkatesh to sanction necessary funds for the repair of defunct toilets, and install lights and fitness equipment in the gymnasium as many frequent here,” said a staff of Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool. Not only that, the commissioner has also been requested to repair the water filtration plant and provide more fitness equipment for the gymnasium.

“After holding a series of meetings, we submitted proposals to the engineering officials to renovate existing pools, repair the defunct fountain and improve greenery on the premises,” he said, requesting the corporation to ensure the completion of the proposed works before the beginning of annual summer camps. “With an aim to encourage the residents to stay fit and healthy, the corporation has roped in a consultancy to prepare estimates at a cost of `3.90 crore for improving the facilities and infrastructure at Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool, Gymkhana Ground and another one at Dr KL Rao Park, Chitti Nagar,” Venkatesh told TNIE.