Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 3.90 crore sanctioned for renovation of gyms and swimming pools  in Vijayawada

A couple of months ago, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh carried out a ground-level inspection on the facilities being provided to the public at the two swimming pools.

Published: 24th February 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The long-pending demand of residents for the renovation of two major swimming pools--Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool at Gandhi Nagar and another one at Dr KL Rao Park near Chitti Nagar--in the city will come to fruition soon. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has sanctioned Rs3.90 crore from its general funds to improve the infrastructure of the swimming pools and gymnasiums.

A couple of months ago, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh carried out a ground-level inspection on the facilities being provided to the public at the two swimming pools. “During his visit, we appealed to Venkatesh to sanction necessary funds for the repair of defunct toilets, and install lights and fitness equipment in the gymnasium as many frequent here,” said a staff of Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool. Not only that, the commissioner has also been requested to repair the water filtration plant and provide more fitness equipment for the gymnasium. 

“After holding a series of meetings, we submitted proposals to the engineering officials to renovate existing pools, repair the defunct fountain and improve greenery on the premises,” he said, requesting the corporation to ensure the completion of the proposed works before the beginning of annual summer camps. “With an aim to encourage the residents to stay fit and healthy, the corporation has roped in a consultancy to prepare estimates at a cost of `3.90 crore for improving the facilities and infrastructure at Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool, Gymkhana Ground and another one at Dr KL Rao Park, Chitti Nagar,” Venkatesh told TNIE. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada swimming pools
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp