SIT to divert attention from Jagan cases, says Yanamala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has described the SIT appointed by the State government to probe the insider trading allegations in Amaravati as an effort of the government to divert the attention of the people from the disproportionate assets cases of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said as the court trial in the chargesheets filed against Jagan was on its last leg, the YSRC leaders were trying every trick in the book to divert the attention of the people. “In the last 9 months, Jagan government has formed three SITs, six committees, cabinet sub-committee, vigilance inquiry on the five year rule of TDP, but failed to prove a single thing,” he claimed and added now, they have even employed a close associate of Jagan to head the SIT.