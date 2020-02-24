Home Cities Vijayawada

SIT to divert attention from Jagan cases, says Yanamala

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said as the court trial in the chargesheets filed against Jagan was on its last leg, the YSRC leaders were  trying every trick in the book to divert the attention o

Published: 24th February 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has described the SIT appointed by the State government to probe the insider trading allegations in Amaravati as an effort of the government to divert the attention of the people from the disproportionate assets cases of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said as the court trial in the chargesheets filed against Jagan was on its last leg, the YSRC leaders were  trying every trick in the book to divert the attention of the people. “In the last 9 months, Jagan government has formed three SITs, six committees, cabinet sub-committee, vigilance inquiry on the five year rule of TDP, but failed to prove a single thing,” he claimed and added now, they have even employed a close associate of Jagan to head the SIT. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp