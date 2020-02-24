Tirupati to Tirumala monorail coming soon?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pilgrims might soon get to travel on a monorail or tram-type facility from Tirupati to Tirumala, as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is exploring this possibility. Based on a request by TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Limited NVS Reddy and his team recently studied the scope of setting up a monorail or light metro rail option. They are expected to submit a report soon.

“We were contemplating alternatives to protect the environment and provide better transportation, and I requested NVS Reddy to study the scope of this. I am yet to receive the report,” Subba Reddy said. The proposed monorail will not be operated on cables and will be based on the existing routes — two ghat roads or two footpaths. “Agama experts will be consulted,” he added.