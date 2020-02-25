Amaravati capital shift: Farmers' protests enter Day 69

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of their indefinite agitations against the State government’s three-capital plan, farmers staged a silent protest and formed a human chain at Rayapudi village on Monday.

As the protests of farmers entered 69th day, the agitators stood on both sides of the Seed Access Road and Rayapudi with placards and pleaded with the judges and advocates passing by to extend their support to them. They alleged that the police were trying to suppress their agitations by arresting them and filing false cases against them.

In Thullur, farmers staged a sit-in and relay hunger strike and reiterated that they won’t stop agitating until the CM scrapped the decision on the capital. For the past two months, farmers of Venkatapalem, Mandadam, Velagapudi, Peddaparimi, Tadikonda, Penumaka, Krishnayapalem, Rayapudi, Yerrabalem, Nelapadu, Uddandarayunipalem and Thullur have been protesting against the government’s proposal.