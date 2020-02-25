Indian Association of Lawyers extends support to protesters against Amaravati capital shift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) has extended support to the farmers and other stakeholders protesting against the shifting of the capital from Amaravati.

Addressing the gathering on the concluding day of the 10th National Lawyer's Conference here on Monday, Supreme Court senior advocate and IAL president Rajinder Singh Cheema said: "The State government is targeting those protesting for their rights. The stakeholders' fertile lands were taken away from them to develop the capital region. So the IAL will support their cause and request the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw all criminal cases registered against the protesters of the capital region."

He also said that the IAL would take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights of the protesters. Further, the members also stated that the association also condemned the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, along with the withdrawal of the special category status of Jammu & Kashmir.

In the resolution submitted to the Central government, the IAL has also demanded to bring Advocates Protection Act in the wake of several life-threats experienced by several lawyers.Meanwhile, a new committee of the association was also announced on the concluding day of the conference.