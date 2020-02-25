Home Cities Vijayawada

Indian Association of Lawyers extends support to protesters against Amaravati capital shift

IAL president Rajinder Singh Cheema said that the state government is targeting those protesting for their rights.

Published: 25th February 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana JAC take out a protest rally at Currency Nagar in Vijayawada

Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana JAC take out a protest rally at Currency Nagar in Vijayawada. (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) has extended support to the farmers and other stakeholders protesting against the shifting of the capital from Amaravati.

Addressing the gathering on the concluding day of the 10th National Lawyer's Conference here on Monday, Supreme Court senior advocate and IAL president Rajinder Singh Cheema said: "The State government is targeting those protesting for their rights. The stakeholders' fertile lands were taken away from them to develop the capital region. So the IAL will support their cause and request the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw all criminal cases registered against the protesters of the capital region."

He also said that the IAL would take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights of the protesters. Further, the members also stated that the association also condemned the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, along with the withdrawal of the special category status of Jammu & Kashmir.

In the resolution submitted to the Central government, the IAL has also demanded to bring Advocates Protection Act in the wake of several life-threats experienced by several lawyers.Meanwhile, a new committee of the association was also announced on the concluding  day of the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Association of Lawyers Rajinder Singh Cheema Amaravati Amaravati capital protest Amaravati farmers Andhra Pradesh capital shift
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp