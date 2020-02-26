Bhogapuram land acquisition cases withdrawn

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing all the cases registered against those who staged protests against acquisition of land for Bhogapuram airport in Vizianagaram district. The previous government proposed to construct an airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district by acquiring about 5,311 acres. With protests from locals, the government later decided to acquire only 2,000 acres of land for the construction of the airport.