Home Cities Vijayawada

Dalit Sthree Sakthi's meet stresses equal opportunities for girl students, women’s safety

Geddam Jhansi, national convener of DSS, spoke on the journey of DSS in the last 14 years and the obstacles it had to overcome on the way.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes perform during the 14th annual conference of Dalit Sthree Sakthi in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Artistes perform during the 14th annual conference of Dalit Sthree Sakthi in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Speakers at a conference on Dalit girl children organised by Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) to mark its 14th anniversary stressed the need for equal opportunities in education for girls so that they can be self-confident.

The emphasis of the meet was also on safety and security of women. Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar, the chief guest on the occasion, said education was being given top priority by the government.

Emphasising the need for quality education, Rajasekhar elaborated on the education system in Delhi and how important it was to introduce English medium education in government schools, especially in schools for Dalit students.

Pointing out that the majority of such children were students of government schools, he stressed the need for larger active participation of parents through parent committees in school affairs to ensure a better future for their wards.

Senior IAS officer Chaya Ratan stressed the importance of the role of the teachers in educating Dalit girls and also emphasised the need of nutritious food for them.  

Geddam Jhansi, national convener of DSS, spoke on the journey of DSS in the last 14 years and the obstacles it had to overcome on the way.

“We are committed to the welfare, justice, and upliftment of Dalits. I thank everyone, who walked along with me in DSS’ journey in the last 14 years,” she said.

She spoke about the need for equal opportunities for Dalit girls in education and other spheres of activity and said education was the “key to freedom from decades of ignorance and to paving a bright future for coming generations.”

DSS programmes manager GDV Praksh presided over the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit girl children Dalit Sthree Sakthi
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp