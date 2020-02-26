Dalit Sthree Sakthi's meet stresses equal opportunities for girl students, women’s safety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at a conference on Dalit girl children organised by Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) to mark its 14th anniversary stressed the need for equal opportunities in education for girls so that they can be self-confident.

The emphasis of the meet was also on safety and security of women. Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar, the chief guest on the occasion, said education was being given top priority by the government.

Emphasising the need for quality education, Rajasekhar elaborated on the education system in Delhi and how important it was to introduce English medium education in government schools, especially in schools for Dalit students.

Pointing out that the majority of such children were students of government schools, he stressed the need for larger active participation of parents through parent committees in school affairs to ensure a better future for their wards.

Senior IAS officer Chaya Ratan stressed the importance of the role of the teachers in educating Dalit girls and also emphasised the need of nutritious food for them.

Geddam Jhansi, national convener of DSS, spoke on the journey of DSS in the last 14 years and the obstacles it had to overcome on the way.

“We are committed to the welfare, justice, and upliftment of Dalits. I thank everyone, who walked along with me in DSS’ journey in the last 14 years,” she said.

She spoke about the need for equal opportunities for Dalit girls in education and other spheres of activity and said education was the “key to freedom from decades of ignorance and to paving a bright future for coming generations.”

DSS programmes manager GDV Praksh presided over the event.