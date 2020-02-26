‘Form intel wing, recruit staff  to curb red sanders smuggling’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed the officials to take effective measures for tackling red sanders smuggling. She said better coordination between the forest and police departments would ensure better results.Chairing a meeting of the Red Sanders Protection Committee at the Secretariat on Tuesday, she suggested to take steps for immediate recruitment of staff by identifying vacancies in the forest department. She also recommended constitution of an intelligence wing and directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest to come up with a proposal to appointing a DG rank official as the head of the Red Sanders task force.

Fact sheet

15,940 - number of red sanders smuggling cases since 2003 14,546 MT seized

9,694 vehicles used for transporting logs seized

29,235 persons arrested for involving in smuggling

