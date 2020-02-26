HC directs KVP to file affidavit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Tuesday directed Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao to file an affidavit stating that the PIL on Polavaram project and the pending cases in the Supreme Court with regard to State bifurcation issues have no relation. The Congress leader had filed PIL in the High Court in 2017 requesting it to declare the Centre’s announcement that it would only pay for the Polavaram Project based on the rates (SSR) as on April 1, 2014, as a violation of the Constitution and AP Reorganisation Act.

Assistant Solicitor General B Krishna Mohan on behalf of the Centre said the Centre had already requested the Supreme Court to transfer all cases related to AP bifurcation to the Supreme Court. Hence, the PIL by Congress leader should also be transferred to the SC.