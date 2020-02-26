I-T raids on private hospital in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Income Tax (I-T) department conducted surprise raids in a corporate hospital here on Tuesday. A team of 10 officials inspected the private hospital in Suryaraopet and reportedly found irregularities in Aarogyasri services and income tax returns.

The officials also verified the bills of pharmacy, treatment given to patients under Aarogyasri health scheme and collected documents related to bills and expenditure of the hospital. The officials said the raids would continue in all the corporate hospitals in the city. “The hospital management concealed facts by declaring a substantially less income. A detailed report will be submitted to higher-ups for further action,” said a senior official.