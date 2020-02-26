Labourer falls to death from building

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A daily wage labourer died on the spot after he accidentally fell from a three-storey under-construction building in Urmila Nagar under Bhavanipuram Police Station limits on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as one Manikyala Sekhar, a resident of AS Nagar, and the accident took place when he was reportedly carrying sand. According to Bhavanipuram police, the labourer was not wearing any safety gear.