Home Cities Vijayawada

Make arrangements for Class 10 exams

Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the Education officials to make proper arrangements for the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the Education officials to make proper arrangements for the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations. He was interacting with the officials from education, police, postal, APSRTC, TRANSCO, health departments during a review meeting held at his camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

While the Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 23 to April 8, Intermediate exams will be held from March 4 to 23. 57,652 students (55,800 regular and 852 private students) from 1,006 schools will appear for SSC exams; 1,12,923 students (first year student 61525 and second year 51398) will take the Intermediate exams. As many as 279 centres (275 regular, 4 private) have been allotted for SSC exams and 147 (80 in urban and 67 in rural areas) for Intermediate. A total of 3,150 investigators, 22 route officers, 14 playing squad, 279 chief superintendent and department officers each have been appointed. The question papers and other confidential exam materials will reach the city in a phased manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna collector
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp