Make arrangements for Class 10 exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the Education officials to make proper arrangements for the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations. He was interacting with the officials from education, police, postal, APSRTC, TRANSCO, health departments during a review meeting held at his camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

While the Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 23 to April 8, Intermediate exams will be held from March 4 to 23. 57,652 students (55,800 regular and 852 private students) from 1,006 schools will appear for SSC exams; 1,12,923 students (first year student 61525 and second year 51398) will take the Intermediate exams. As many as 279 centres (275 regular, 4 private) have been allotted for SSC exams and 147 (80 in urban and 67 in rural areas) for Intermediate. A total of 3,150 investigators, 22 route officers, 14 playing squad, 279 chief superintendent and department officers each have been appointed. The question papers and other confidential exam materials will reach the city in a phased manner.