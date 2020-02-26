New office bearers of CII-V’wada elected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Velagapudi Venkateswara Rao, Safenviron managing director, was elected as the chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Vijayawada unit during the zonal annual meeting here on Tuesday. The announcement was made by chairperson of CII’s Andhra Pradesh chapter Vijay Naidu Galla. Galla praised Venkateswara Rao for starting his company which works for collection and disposal of biomedical waste through a tripartite agreement with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Indian Medical Association, Vijayawada chapter.

Safenviron has also extended its services to Guntur & West Godavari districts, he informed. Meanwhile, S Narendra Kumar, Apex Solutions executive director, was elected as the vice chairperson for the CII Vijayawada Zone. Kumar’s firm was established in 1998 as a subsidiary of the Crane Betel Nut Powder.