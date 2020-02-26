Panel to study skill training in engg colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued an order constituting a committee to study the programmes to be implemented in the engineering colleges by the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC).Following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a recent review meeting on skill development and training, the government released the order constituting the committee under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT, Skills Development and Training.

The committee consists of the Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development and Training department), Chairman (AP State Skill Development Corporation), Chairman (AP State Council of Higher Education) and IT Advisor (Information Technology department) as members and the APSDC MD and CEO as the member/convenor. The committee was directed to complete the study within eight weeks and submit its report.