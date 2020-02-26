‘Resolve drinking water issues in Godavari, Krishna districts’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested secretaries of every department to monitor the requisitions related to their respective departments received in the village/ward secretariats.

Complaints pertaining to illicit liquor and illegal sand mining should be taken to the notice of the local SP, the DGP, and special teams appointed to deal with the issues so as to take immediate action, he asserted.

Reviewing the progress of ‘Spandana’ with officials in the Secretariat near here on Tuesday, Jagan said a system should be developed by the next meeting to take the acknowledgement of the complainants after resolving the issue.

Saying that complaints related to power cuts being were being lodged from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts and about scarcity of drinking water in Krishna, West Godavari and Kurnool districts, the chief minister directed the officials to take immediate steps.