80,000 housing beneficiaries identified in Vijayawada, 2.71 lakh in Krishna: Minister

As many 28,952 beneficiaries will be given pattas in 532 acres of land identified in the capital region villages Inavolu, Krishnayapalem, Kuragallu, Nidamarru and Mandadam.

Published: 27th February 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao addressing media in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao addressing media in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 2.71 lakh housing scheme beneficiaries have been identified for distribution of house site pattas on Ugadi in the district, said Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. He was speaking at a review meeting organised on VMC premises here on Wednesday. The minister said the government was committed to fulfilling the dream of owning a house among the homeless poor and identified the beneficiaries for the scheme irrespective of their caste, religion and political affiliation.

Elaborating further, Rao said of the total 2.71 lakh, 80,000 beneficiaries were identified in Vijayawada alone and they would be distributed pattas for 4,500 acres of land in Vijayawada rural, Surampalli, Kondapavuluru, Vemavaram, Chuttugunta and Kothuru Tadepalli villages. As many 28,952 beneficiaries will be given pattas in 532 acres of land identified in the capital region villages Inavolu, Krishnayapalem, Kuragallu, Nidamarru and Mandadam.

"At present, the government is providing the housing facility in the available land bank and the remaining will be allotted one cent of land in the urban area and layouts in this regard are being developed," Rao said and went on to add that steps would be taken to provide housing facility to the people, who were deprived of housing facility during the previous regime.

MLA Malladi Vishnu reiterated that the government has identified 80,000 beneficiaries alone in the city and claimed it was an unprecedented record. Collector A Md Imtiaz informed that 2,500 acres of government land was available in the district and around 2,000 acre land was identified through various sources.  

Imtiaz inspects sites in K Tadepalli, Vemavaram
Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has directed district officials to identify suitable land for the housing scheme on the east side of the Polavaram canal. Imitiaz, accompanied by joint collector K Madhavi Latha, carried out a ground-level inspection at Kothuru Tadepalli and Vemavaram

Comments

