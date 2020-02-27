Home Cities Vijayawada

Inter first-year students will be given marks, says Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

While 10,65,156 students will be taking Intermediate exams at 1,411 centres, 6,39,022 students will be appearing for SSC  at 2,923 centres across the State, he said.

Published: 27th February 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While Intermediate first year students will be issued marks so that they don’t face difficulties while appearing for competitive exams, the grading system will be followed for second-year students, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.  Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said all arrangements were being made for the successful conduct of the SSC and Intermediate examinations scheduled to be held from March 23 to April 8 and from March 4 to 23. 

Coordination teams with officials from Revenue, Police, Labour and Medical and Health have been formed for the purpose and Section 144 will be imposed at all examination centres, he added. Suresh informed that 156 and 130 flying squads were appointed for the SSC and Intermediate exams “Two task force teams are constituted for each district to monitor the Intermediate examinations. A control room will be operational in Vijayawada from March 4 for continuous monitoring of examinations.”

While 10,65,156 students will be taking Intermediate exams at 1,411 centres, 6,39,022 students will be appearing for SSC  at 2,923 centres across the State, he said. Students can download the hall tickets from www.bsc.ap.org and www.bie.ap.gov.in.

All CETs to be held by AP Online
Vijayawada: The State government has decided to utilise the services of AP Online for Common Entrance Tests (CETs) to be conducted by the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for 2020-2021 academic year for admission into various technical and professional courses. The AP Online services will be engaged for a mutually agreed rate of `287 per registered candidate. 

