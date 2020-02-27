‘Missing’ Amaravati Joint Action Committee member surfaces

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High-tension drama ensued in the city on Wednesday after the Amaravati Joint Action Committee members alleged that their fellow member and logistic convenor Vasireddy Vamsi Krishna was missing since the morning.

However, Vamsi Krishna surfaced in the evening and the police informed his family members that he was being produced in Sattenapalli court. Earlier in the day, the JAC members alleged that Thullur police kidnapped Vamsi Krishna for participating in the agitations against the State government’s decision on the capital. They also met city commissioner of police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and requested him to take action on Patamata police officials for not registering a case in this regard.