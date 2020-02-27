Pass resolution in Assembly against NPR: Congress to government
VIJAYAWADA: The Congress has urged the YSRC government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of NPR in the State. The executive body meeting of the party held under the leadership of AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and APCC chief S Sailajanath here on Wednesday, also sought the government to desist from its three-capital plan. PCC working presidents N Tulasi Reddy and Mastan Vali said that the meet adopted five resolutions and discussed other issues.