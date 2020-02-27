Proposed indoor stadium in Vijayawada to finally see light of day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing several initial hiccups, finally the multipurpose indoor stadium project proposed in Labour Colony, Vidyadharapuram in the city is set to take off with the State government deciding to launch the works in a few weeks from now. As per the plans, the indoor stadium will be developed in such a way that it can host premier leagues, besides other national and international sporting events.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday reviewed the status of the project and directed the civic body officials to evolve steps for the construction of the indoor stadium and make it accessible to the budding sportspersons.

During the meeting, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh informed the minister that the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs had sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the multipurpose stadium as part of its Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme (USIS) in 2015-16. However, due to various reasons the project failed to materialise so far, he said.He added that the stadium would come up at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.