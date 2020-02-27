Vijayawada police launch 48 mobile identification devices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could prove to be an effective way to prevent crimes from happening, the Vijayawada city police has launched 48 mobile identification devices which will be distributed among the staff on night patrol duty. These devices support advanced software which is connected to the crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS). The cops can scan fingerprints of a suspect on these devices and the result will show if the person has any criminal background.

Vijayawada Commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao also conducted a two-day training session for the ground-level staff on the usage of these devices. “These devices are advanced and can identify the person’s criminal background based on his fingerprints. Offenders at large and suspects can be easily identified,” said the commissioner.