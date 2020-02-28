Comedy drama educates audience on road safety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Audience at the Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada could not stop their laughter on Thursday as Hasya Kalavachaspathi Jayanti Lakshmi Narasimha and team performed comedy drama Navvukundham Randi.The point of attraction were the four-liners, which taught traffic rules and other basic disciplinary rules in a playful yet effective manner.

Other members gave phrases and situations to Narasimha and the latter had to create humorous yet educative four-liners on the spot. So far he has done 163 shows across the globe.“Such shows should be conducted more often. Also, today his four-liners proved that people can be educated about the basic safety rules through such playful manner. Also this is one of the best ways to preserve our language. Such comedy shows have become famous in English and Hindi, but very few regional languages have made their mark,” said Nivedita, a spectator.