Jagan to visit Polavaram today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Polavaram project site on Friday to take stock of the progress of works. According to information, the CM will leave his residence at Tadepalli around 9:30 am. He will conduct an aerial survey of the project site before inspecting the project between 11 am and 12:30 pm. Later, he will hold a review meeting with the Water Resources department officials at the project site. The officials said that focus would also be laid on land acquisition, rehabilitation.