Jagan to visit Polavaram today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Polavaram project site on Friday to take stock of the progress of works. According to information, the CM will leave his residence at Tadepalli around 9:30 am. He will conduct an aerial survey of the project site before inspecting the project between 11 am and 12:30 pm. Later, he will hold a review meeting with the Water Resources department officials at the project site. The officials said that focus would also be laid on land acquisition, rehabilitation.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
WATCH | New York Post journalist mocked Indian reporter at Donald Trump's presser, netizens fume
PM Modi does not know pain of losing children: Dadi of Shaheen Bagh
Trying to ape crime thriller, Bengal Class IV student hangs himself
Distress calls unanswered for 48-72 hours, police absent: Report on Delhi violence
Brother of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi violence seeks police protection for family
Nationalism need not be defensive: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar