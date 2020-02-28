Home Cities Vijayawada

Minor girl sexually abused, dumped in bushes near Nuzvid

The policemen who found her took her to the area hospital in Nuzvid, but as her condition was critical, she was shifted to the GGH Vijayawada.

Child Sexual Abuse

Representational image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and thrown into the bushes near IIIT-Nuzvid in Krishna district late on Wednesday. She was later found by a police patrol team who heard her cries. The police are finding it tough to identify the accused as the CCTV cameras in the locality the girl was taken from are not working, sources said.

The victim, a Class 3 student at a local school, is the daughter of a construction worker who lives in Gandhi Nagar. While she was waiting for her father outside their house around 9.30 pm, an unidentified person arrived on a bicycle and lured her saying he would take her to her father. However, he took her to the outskirts of Nuzvid, near IIIT, and allegedly sexually assaulted her, Nuzvid sub-inspector P Ramachandra Rao said, adding that the victim was abandoned in the bushes by the road.

The policemen who found her took her to the area hospital in Nuzvid, but as her condition was critical, she was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and a hunt for the accused is on.

