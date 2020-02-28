‘No scope for middlemen in Rly recruitment’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) reiterated that Railway administration took up the process of recruitment of staff in a systematic manner through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) and Zonal Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) only. SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said selection of candidates would be done through a competitive written examination conducted in a foolproof manner under strict supervision of officials. “There is no scope for any tout / middleman / agent to influence the Railway Recruitment Board or Zonal Railway Recruitment Cell,’’ the spokesperson said.