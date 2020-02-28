NREGA: Rs 690 crore sanctioned for development works in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As much as Rs 690 crore has been sanctioned for execution of development works through NREGA, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. He was speaking at the district review committee meeting held at the collector’s camp office here on Thursday.

The district in-charge minister said of the total, Rs 326 crore was sanctioned for developing CC roads, Rs 221 crore would be spent on CC drains, Rs 104 crore for construction of 272 village secretariat buildings and Rs 17 crore for construction of compound walls of 300 schools. Commenting on the house site pattas distribution scheme for homeless poor by Ugadi, Reddy said 1,042 layouts of the proposed 1,345 layouts were being developed in the government lands.

The minister added as many as 4,53,064 persons were pension beneficiaries in the district. “A total of 64,000 new pensions were sanctioned and 43,408 pensions which were rejected due to various reasons have been sent for re-verification.”