Home Cities Vijayawada

NREGA: Rs 690 crore sanctioned for development works in Krishna

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy added as many as 4,53,064 persons were pension beneficiaries in the district.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File Photo | S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As much as Rs 690 crore has been sanctioned for execution of development works through NREGA, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. He was speaking at the district review committee meeting held at the collector’s camp office here on Thursday.

The district in-charge minister said of the total, Rs 326 crore was sanctioned for developing CC roads, Rs 221 crore would be spent on CC drains, Rs 104 crore for construction of 272 village secretariat buildings and Rs 17 crore for construction of compound walls of 300 schools.  Commenting on the house site pattas distribution scheme for homeless poor by Ugadi, Reddy said 1,042 layouts of the proposed 1,345 layouts were being developed in the government lands.

The minister added as many as 4,53,064 persons were pension beneficiaries in the district. “A total of 64,000 new pensions were sanctioned and 43,408 pensions which were rejected due to various reasons have been sent for re-verification.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NREGA Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp