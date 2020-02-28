Home Cities Vijayawada

Teachers underline need for scientific innovations for growth

Around 27 schools exhibited their science projects in groups.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:43 AM

Prof M Lakshmi Kantham at SRM-AP on Thursday.

Prof M Lakshmi Kantham at SRM-AP on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On the eve of National Science Day, faculty, students, and staff of SRM-AP assembled to celebrate the spirit of continued research and inventions which help the world move forward.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, professor of Institution of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Professor M Lakshmi Kantham spoke about women’s contribution in the field of science.

She remembered the great works of women, who contributed to science and technology. She recalled Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, the first woman physician, Anna Mani, Indian physicist and meteorologist, Ashima Chatterjee, inventor of anti-malarial drugs, to name a few. She asked young students to avail of the benefits of various fellowship programmes offered by the government to female students. 

Around 27 schools exhibited their science projects in groups. The students also participated in a science quiz. Pro vice-chancellor Dr D Narayana Rao, registrar Dr D Gunasekaran and others were present.

